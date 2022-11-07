Fredrick Clarence Meyers, Sr, 83, passed away 5:56 pm, Monday, October 31, 2022 at River Crossings in Alton.
Born November 24, in Portage Des Sioux, MO, he was the son of Benjamin and Edna (Burnsting) Meyers.
A U.S. army veteran, he worked as a brick layer for Laclede Steel for over 30 years before retiring i 2001.
On December 24, 1964 in Alton, he married Frances Malson. She died February 2, 2003.
Surviving are his children, Fredrick, Jr. (Ida) Meyers of Cottage Hills, Joseph (Kim) Meyers of Wood River; Eileen (Greg) Strader of Cottage Hills, Joyce (Todd) Fee of Meadowbrook; eight grandchildren; several great grandchildren; and a brother, Joseph Meyers.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; three brothers; and nine sisters.
Cremation rites were accorded.
A Celebration of Life Memorial service will be held at a later date.
Marks Mortuary in Wood River in charge of arrangements.