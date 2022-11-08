Fredrick Cecil Laird, 77, passed away 3:45 am, Monday, November 7, 2022 at his residence.
Born September 27, 1945 in Alton, he was the son of Taylor and Stella (Grigsby) Laird.
A U.S. army Vietnam veteran, he had worked as a boilermaker for Local 363 before retiring. He then served as an attendant for Marks Mortuary for over 15 years.
Fred was a member of the Wood River Masonic Lodge #1062. He served as the Right Worshipful Brother - Illinois District Deputy and was a member of the Ainad Shriners of Southern Illinois.
In 2010 he married Carol Kasting. She died May 1, 2012.
Surviving are his companion, Karen Gueldener of Cottage Hills; daughter, Kellee Young of Cottage Hills; four grandchildren, Alec, Rylee, Brayden and Blake Young; and sister, Joan (Lester) Hancock of Hartford.
Visitation will be from 9 am until time of service at 11 am, with Masonic Rites by Lodge 1062 at 10:30 am , Friday, November 11 at Marks Mortuary in Wood River.
Burial will follow in Wanda Cemetery in South Roxana with military honors.
Memorials are suggested to Shriner's Hospital for Children.