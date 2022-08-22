Frederick Dykeman

Frederick Thomas Dykeman, 81, died at 3:53 p.m. Sunday, August 21, 2022 at his home in Godfrey. Born July 27, 1941 in Alton, he was the son of Vernon and Lorene (Chilton) Dykeman. Mr. Dykeman served in the U.S. Air Force and was a member of St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Godfrey. He worked for Granite City Steel Employees Credit Union and retired as Vice President of finance from Schlumberger Employees Credit Union in Sugar Land, TX. On November 16, 1963 he was united in marriage to Marilyn Milner in Alton. This union was blessed with over 57 years of marriage. She survives. Also surviving are three children, Anjanette Baumgartner (Jim) of Godfrey, Dominguez Dykeman (Kym) of Tomball, TX, and Tiffany Farnam (Bucky) of Rogers, MN. Eleven grandchildren, Sarah Beth Crews (Denver), James Baumgartner (Daisy Gibbons), Ryan Thomas Baumgartner (Diane), Duke Dykeman, Kyle Dykeman, Nolan Farnam, Mae Tschritter (Riley), Maximilian Farnam, Ella Farnam, Clare Farnam, and Philomena Farnam. Five great grandchildren, Anna Crews, Emma Crews, Hudson Dykeman, Chase Baumgartner, and Bailey James Baumgartner and a sister, Mary Lou Rowden (Gary) of Pontoon Beach. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Ruth Gross and Shirley Crabtree. Mr. Dykeman was an avid Cub fan and lover of all sports. Some of his fondest memories were his 40 years living in Texas. His passion was country music. Singing to his favorite songs is a memory his family will always cherish. Visitation will be from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Tuesday, August 23, 2022 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. A memorial Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Godfrey. Father Steven Janoski will officiate. Burial will be at St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Alton with full military honors. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Ambrose Catholic Church and school, 820 W. Homer M. Adams Pkwy., Godfrey, IL 62035 or the Ave Maria Academy, 7000 Jewel Lane North, Maple Grove, MN 55311. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com
Sign up for daily obituaries
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Illinois Link card system outage planned
- Driver killed in Hartford crash identified
- Two injured in crash on College Avenue
- Wood River hires manager for new rec center
- Governor Pritzker brings $3 million check for Wedge Innovation Center in Alton
- Hazardous waste drop off site open Friday
- New taco restaurant coming to Wood River
- Student group protests U of I COVID vaccine mandate
- Bus issues hamper first day of class in Granite City
- Kristina Ogden