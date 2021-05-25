Frederick Carl “Fred” Sticht Jr., 72, passed away at 5:55 p.m. Sunday, May 23, 2021 at Highland Health Care Center in Highland.
Born July 25, 1948 in Cape Girardeau, MO, he was a son of Frederick Carl Sticht, Sr. and Bonnie (Studivan) Sticht.
The 1966 Roxana High School graduate served his country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He worked as a financial analyst with the Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod and also with the former Union Planter’s Bank. He was a Khoury League baseball coach for over 15 years, served as an officer in the Bethalto American Legion Post #214, and was a volunteer for the Bethalto Boys & Girls Club. He also enjoyed playing golf and snow skiing.
He married Susan J. Rose Sept. 20, 1969. She survives, in addition to a daughter, Erin (Steve) Buffington of Bethalto; a son, Andrew (Christine) Sticht of Manchester, MO; 7 grandchildren, Madison Buffington and her husband Basil Ramirez, Cassandra Buffington, Reid Buffington, Luke Payne, Logan Payne, Ava Sticht, and Adalyn Sticht; great grandchildren, Juniper Ramirez, Alysah Garcia, Korina Ramirez and Basilio Ramirez; two sisters, Janet (Arlen) Eggerling of Pella, IA and Shirley Schuette of Little Rock, AR; two brothers, John (Marilyn) Sticht of Bethalto and Bob (Carla) Sticht of Tucson, AZ; and a brother-in-law, Gordon (Sylvia) Rose of Jerusalem, Israel.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Matthew Jordan Sticht; a sister-in-law, Dona Smith; and a brother-in-law, David Schuette.
A celebration of Fred’s life will be held 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, June 8 at Paynic Home for Funerals.
An online guestbook is available at www.paynicfh.com