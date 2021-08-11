Frederick A. Buchanan Sr., 88, died Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, at Jerseyville Community Hospital.
Fred served in the U.S. Army from 1953 to 1955 and loved to fish, garden, and spend time with family and friends. He worked at Owens-Illinois Glass Co. in Alton for 24 years until the plant closed in 1983. Afterwards he worked for Hayner Public Library for 17 years in maintenance before retiring in 2009.
Born Dec. 6, 1932, in Alton, IL, he was the son of the late John Buchanan and Ida Belle (Hunt) Buchanan.
Surviving are five brothers; John, Raven, Lance, Craig and Ranger and five sisters; Jay, Gari, Robin, Kim and Raymie along with a grandson Brian Buchanan (Keri) and two great granddaughters Mia and Alisa.
He was preceded in death by his son Fredrick Buchanan Jr., three brothers, Jack Buchanan, Robert Buchanan, Ronald Buchanan and two sisters, Betty Maddux and Virginia Stice.
A private memorial service for family will be held at a later date.