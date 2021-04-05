Freda M. Twichell, 83, of East Alton, passed away Friday, April 2, 2021 at Heritage Nursing Home in Staunton, Illinois.
She was born Aug. 12, 1937 in Galatia, IL, to Ezra and Marguritte (Anderson) Bourland.
Freda is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Ron and Julie Twichell; son, Joe Twichell; and son, Jeff Figge.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ezra and Marguritte Bourland; her brother, Robert Bourland; and her half-sister.
Over the years, Freda was employed at Owens-Illinois Glass Company and later retired as a security guard from another company. She enjoyed traveling, doing word puzzles, spending time with her son and daughter-in-law and their dogs, visiting with her neighbors, Chris and Teresa Hicks, and her cousin, Jay Fontaine of Florida.
According to her wishes, there will be no services.
Cremation services entrusted to Paynic Home for Funerals, with an online guestbook available at www.paynicfh.com
Memorials may be given to the 5A’s Animal Shelter in Alton.