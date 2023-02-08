Freda Gaskill

Freda Marie (Ball) Gaskill passed at 10:09am on February 3rd, 2023, at St. Anthony's Hospital in Alton, surrounded by her family.
She was born March 14th, 1950, in Richlands, Virginia to Thelma (Foster) Ball and Fred Ball. She graduated from Alton High School, class of 1968.
She was a homemaker & mother with many hobbies. Her favorites being gardening, crafting, crocheting, and decorating her home. She had a love for antiques, going to flea markets and the auction house. She was also a huge fan of The Beatles. Her family and close friends were very important to her.
She is survived by her daughter Christine Harders of East Alton; three granddaughters, Brittany Woods of East Alton, Abrianna and Anabel Celis of Aurora, IL; a grandson Andrew Celis of Alton; and three great grandchildren, November, Juniper & Tristan Woods of East Alton.
She is preceded in death by her husband Terry W. Gaskill, her daughter Melissa A. (McGuiggan) Celis, her son Paul Brittain McGuiggan, her granddaughter Lauren Marie Harders, and dear friends.
Cremation rites were entrusted to Elias Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Alton, IL.
A Memorial Service will be Sunday February 19, 2023, at 2:00pm at Greater Alton Church 506 E. Airline Dr in East Alton.
Donations can be made in her memory to the American HeartAssociation www.heart.org/donate