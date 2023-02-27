Fred Sparks, Sr.

Fred K. Sparks, Sr., 85, of Alton, passed away on Saturday, February 25, 2023, at Alton Memorial Hospital.
He was born on May 14, 1937, in Edwardsville, the son of Sampson and Anna (Glassmeyer) Sparks. Fred was formerly married to Ruth (McGowan) Mosley. They had six children together that survive; Debbie (Sparks) and Matt Gwyn, Fred and Cynde Sparks, Samson and Vicky Sparks, Tracy and Laura Sparks, Loretta (Sparks) and Mark Coudriet, and Penny (Sparks) and Dennis Krause. He later married Genevieve (Dale) on October 18, 1976 in Hamel, IL. They were married 41 years, before her death in January of 2018. He has two step-daughters, Beverly and Willie Townzen, and Lindell and Norma Ray. He is also survived by a daughter-in-law, Carol Sparks. Fred also has numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren whom survive.
Fred worked as a foreman at Owens Illinois Glass Company for 30 years. He recently worked for the Hamel Township. Fred was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Bethalto. He loved to play and listen to blue grass and country music. He also enjoyed camping, trout fishing, and flying. Most of all, Fred enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.
Along with his parents, and wife, Genevieve; he was preceded in death by his siblings, Julia Dailey, Joyce Ziegler, Charles "Chuck" Sparks, Jim Sparks, Leroy Sparks, Bill Sparks, Sam Sparks; step-children, Arland Sparks, and Barbara (Sparks) Cook Harlow.
Visitation will be held on Friday, March 3, 2023, from 10 am until time of service at 12 pm, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto. Pastor Kale Hanson will officiate.
Burial will follow at Liberty Prairie in Edwardsville.
Memorials are suggested to the Evergreen Place Entertainment Department.
