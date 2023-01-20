Fred D. Vogel, 80, of Bethalto, passed away on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at his residence with his family by his side, under the care of OSF Hospice.
He was born on August 14, 1942, in Alton, IL, the son of Elroy A. and Dorothy N. (Kessler) Vogel. Fred married Barbara J. Nave, on August 24, 1962 at Concordia Lutheran Church in Cottage Hills. She preceded him in death on June 14, 2007.
Fred retired, after 35 plus years from Clark Oil Refinery. He enjoyed spending time with his family, watching the St. Louis Cardinals, Rams, and Blues, and riding around on his gator. He also loved hanging out with his buddies at the Bethalto American Legion, his "Tuesday Breakfast Club", and watching CNN.
Survivors include his children, Steve (Sue) Vogel of Moro, Cathy (Terry) Allen of Dorsey, and Tim (Lisa) Vogel of Bethalto; his grandchildren, Stefani (Matt) Troxtell, Leah (Jordan) Watson, Sam Allen , Nick (Jerra) Vogel, and Shayna (Morgan) Zellers; great-grandchildren, Noah, Kinlee, Lincoln, Zander, Elliot, Bennett, Finn, Lainey, and Harper; his siblings, Mike (Jane) Vogel of Colorado, Tom (Judy) Vogel of Alabama, Sue (Larry) Moore of Bethalto, and Cindy (Henry) Rodecker of Edwardsville; a sister-in-law, Judy Vogel of Indiana; a brother-in-law, Darrell (Connie) Nave of Columbia; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Along with his parents and wife, Barb, he was preceded in death by a brother, Joel Vogel.
Visitation will be on Sunday, January 22, 2023, from 1 to 4 pm at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto. The family is requesting that when coming to the visitation, please wear your favorite St. Louis Blues or St. Louis Cardinal's gear. Funeral services will be at the funeral home on Monday, January 23, 2023, at 10 am, with Pastor Ken Buttry officiating.
Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.
Memorials can be made to OSF St. Anthony's Hospice and/or OSF Moeller Cancer Center.
