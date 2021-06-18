Franklin Troxell, 70, passed away at 1:47am on Friday, June 18, 2021, at his residence. He was born on January 10, 1951, in St. Louis, the son of the late Elmer and Margaret (Blaine) Troxell. He married the former Patsy Winters on February 7, 1972, in Lilbourn, Missouri, and she survives. Other survivors a daughter and son in law: Leslie and Matthew Martinez of Bethalto and their children: Joshua, Samantha, Jakob, two sons: Sean Troxell of East Alton and his children: Kalyn and Emmah, Nicholas Troxell of East Alton and his children: Anthony, Mahala, Evann, his daughter in law: Sarah Jo Adkins – Troxell of Edwardsville, his dog: Buster, a sister: Loretta Runzi of St. Louis, his Troxell family from Iowa, the Winters family, and many other extended family and friends.
Franklin was employed at Barnes – Jewish Hospital in St. Louis for many years as a material handler prior to his retirement. He enjoyed spending time with his family, talking about cars, and going to car shows.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by several brothers and sisters.
In celebration of his life, visitation will be from 10am until time of funeral services at 12pm on Monday, June 21, 2021, at Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River. Pastor Dan Smith will officiate. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.
Memorials are suggested to the family and will be accepted at the funeral home.