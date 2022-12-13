Frank M. Ulett, 92, passed away Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at River Crossing in Alton, IL.
He was born on July 21, 1930 in Wood River, IL, the son of Steve and Mary (Cuschade) Ulett. He married Sherrel DeBoard on June 24, 1996 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, and she survives.
Frank had worked for LeClede Steel for many years. he is deeply loved and will be greatly missed.
In addition to his wife, Sherrel; he is survived by his children and their spouses, Mitch and Kim Ulett of Bethalto, Lynne and Richard Wenk of St. Louis, MO,kenny Ulett of Rosewood Heights, IL, Kelly Garrison and her significant other, Greg Stagner of Bethalto, and a step-daughter, Amanda Pennington of Godfrey, IL; a brother, Sam Ulett of St. Louis, MO; his grandchildren, Jacob Ulett, Kiera Stagner, Seth Stagner, a step-grandson, Uriyah Pennington; and many other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and a sister, Berniece Beatty.
The family will meet at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Alton at 8:00 am Friday, December 16, 2022 and drive in procession to Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis, MO for his Military Burial Honors and funeral service at 9:30 am.
Online condolences and guestbook may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com.