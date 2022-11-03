Frank Hedger

Frank August Hedger, 91, passed away 12:15 am, November 2, 2022 at Hitz Memorial Home in Alhambra.
Born January 18, 1931 in Eldorado, IL, he was the son of Avery and Charlotte "Lottie" Mae (Leach) Hedger.
A Korean War army veteran, he worked as a machinist for Owens-IL Glass for 32 years before retiring in 1983.
On February 2, 1957 in Wood River, he married Phyllis M. Crandall. She died October 2, 2018.
Surviving are a son, Brian (Melinda) Hedger of Troy; two daughters, Janet (Kevin) Brueggeman of Wood River, Nancy (Steve) LaTempt of Bethalto; seven grandchildren; and nine great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; seven siblings, Richard, William, Gene, J.C., Jessie, Lodema and his twin, Frankie.
Visitation will be from 9 am until time of service at 11 am, Monday, November 7 at Marks Mortuary in Wood River.
Burial will follow in Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto with military honors.
Memorials are suggested to American Heart Association or Alzheimer's Disease Foundation.