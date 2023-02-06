Francis Gonzales, 86, died at 6:33 p.m. Thursday, February 2, 2023 at OSF St. Anthony’s Healthcare Center in Alton. Born August 5, 1936 in Alton, he was the son of Atanacio and Reyes (Carmona) Gonzales. Mr. Gonzales served in the U.S. Army and was a devoted Catholic and a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Alton. Francis was a member of Alton Mexican Honorary Commission, where he was a dance instructor for traditional Mexican dances. He loved watching sports, especially the St. Louis Cardinals. He retired from the finance department at the sisters of Mercy in St. Louis, MO after 34 years of service. Surviving is a sister, Juanita (Henry) Cruz of Alton, two brothers, Felix (Shirley) Gonzales of Texas City, TX, and Herman Gonzales of Texas City, TX, numerous nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews and great-great nieces and nephews. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by five brothers, John, Peter “Pete”, Richard “Vic”, Joseph, and Tony Gonzales, and a sister, Consuelo Gonzales. Visitation will be from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. A memorial Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Alton. Memorials may be made to St. Mary’s Catholic Church (please note “poor box” in the memo). Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com
