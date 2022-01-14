Frances A. Young, 72, passed away Monday, January 3, 2022 at Alton Memorial Hospital.
Born January 17, 1949 in Granite City, she was the daughter of Clint and Neioma (Boyer) Hastings.
She is survived by two sons, Dwayne (Cassy) Young of Wood River, Scotty (Jamie) Young of Collinsville; two daughters, Amber Young (companion, Tyler Jows) of Bethato, Kimberly (Randy) Tindall of Festus, MO; six grandchildren, two great grandchildren; brother, Jim (Cathy) Hastings in Missouri; and sisters, Mary Barr of Holiday Shores and Cafey Busby of Alton.
A private memorial service and burial was held at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.
Memorials are suggested to Stray Rescue of St. Louis.
Marks Mortuary in Wood River in charge of arrangements.