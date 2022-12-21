Frances E. Stucker, 95, of Brighton, passed away on Monday, December 19, 2022, at Liberty Village of Maryville.
She was born on May 2, 1927, in Roxana, to the late Arch and Virginia (Scoggins) Fitzgerald.
Frances married John Stucker on Feb 6, 1983, in Bethalto. He preceded her in death on July 6, 2004.
She worked as a machine feeder for Mead Packing and was a member of First Baptist Church of Brighton.
Frances is survived by three Children Aleta (Melvin) Johnson of Brighton, Mary Dwyer of Troy, and Scott (Meg) Rustin of Troy; 6 grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband David R. Starkey; husband John Stucker; son David A. Starkey; 11 siblings.
Graveside services will be held at Noon on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at Woodland Hill Cemetery in Wood River.
Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church in Brighton.
