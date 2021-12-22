Frances D. Melton, 76, passed away at 2:25 pm on Sunday, December 19, 2021 at Christian Hospital Northeast.
She was born on March 3, 1945 in Alton, IL, the daughter of Howard and Virginia (Hunt) Couch. She married Charles E. Melton on June 23, 1963, in Alton and he preceded her in death on July 4, 2016.
Frances enjoyed playing bingo and taking care of her plants and her dog, "Buddy." She attended St. Matthew's Catholic Church. Her greatest joy was spending time with her grandkids.
Frances is survived by two sons and their wives, Timothy and Rachel Melton of Springfield, IL, Terry and Jennifer Melton of Wood River, IL; four grandchildren, KayLee Melton, Timothy Melton, Betsy Jones, and Kyle Jones; two brothers and a sister-in-law, Gary Couch, and Howard and Dixie Couch, and a sister, Ruby Enlow; and many other relatives and friends.
In addition to her husband, Charles E. Melton; she is preceded in death by her parents.
Visitation will be held Sunday, December 26, 2021 from 1:00 pm until the time of service at 3:00 pm at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Alton with Pastor Kyle Armentrout-Steward officiating.
Per her wishes, cremation rites will be accorded.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to 5 A's.
