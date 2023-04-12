Florita "Flo" Duncan, 100, passed away at 9:03 pm on Sunday April 9, 2023, at St. Anthony's Hospital. She was born on August 4, 1922, in Kane, Illinois, the third of nine children born to Cletus W. and Edna (Witt) Hayes.
She graduated from Alton High School on June 14, 1940, and then went to work at Western Cartridge Co. (now Olin) on August 15, 1940. Flo retired June 1, 1982, with 42 years of service.
She married Leland M. Duncan on June 12, 1954, at the Brown Street Baptist Church. He preceded her in death on October 17, 2011. After both retiring on June 1, 1982, they enjoyed traveling, having visited all 50 states and many foreign countries, including Canada and Mexico, spent 28 winters living in Mc Allen, Texas, and many summers in Minnesota fishing.
Flo enjoyed cooking and baking cakes, breads, and cookies for family and friends. She was a member of the American Legion Post 126 Auxiliary and the VFW Post 1308 Auxiliary.
She is survived by sister, Linda Wense of Frisco, TX; brother, David Hayes of Alton; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great nephews who she loved very much.
Along with her parents and husband, Flo was preceded in death by five sisters, Catherine Cole, Dorothy May, Sara McNab, Agnes Naylor, and Rose Luecht; brother Cletus Hayes; four brothers-in-law, Leo Cole, Charles Naylor, Stanley Luecht, and Mike Wense; and two sisters in law, Betty Hayes, and Barbara Hayes.
Visitation will be held on Monday, April 17, 2023, from 4 pm until 7 pm at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Alton. Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at 10:30 am, with Pastor Jay Hanscom officiating. Burial will be at Upper Alton Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Godfrey First United Methodist Church, where she was a member.
Online condolences and guestbook may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com.