Florene Jean “Punky” Hall, 84, of Edwardsville, Illinois passed away at 2:14 a.m. on Saturday, February 11, 2023, at her home. She was born August 11, 1938, in Thief River Falls, Minnesota, a daughter of the late Oliver J. and Selma M. (Kiesow) St. Martin. She married Lawrence “Larry” Hall on July 12, 1975, at the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Olivette, Missouri. He preceded her in death on July 25, 2004. Florene was a registered nurse and cared for many people throughout the years. She enjoyed her years of raising Yorkshire Terriers and was very creative and artistic working with crafts. She is survived by a daughter, Cheryl King Anderson; a son, Stewart Martin King; six grandchildren, Christine Marie Pitt, Thomas Oliver Anderson, Jake Barone, Kyle Barone, Matt Hall and Hugh Hall; three great grandchildren, Timmy Pitt, Oliver Anderson and Charlie Anderson; five sisters, Shirley Palmquist, Iris Hackbarth, Vida Rood, Carol Shaw and Ruby St. Martin; a brother, Richard St. Martin; many nieces; nephews; other extended family and friends. In addition to her beloved husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Susan King Barone and five sisters, Vivian Kiesow, Olive Stuyck, Darlene Eckstein, Rose Ella St. Martin and Wanda Iverson. In celebration of her life, visitation will be at Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Road in Glen Carbon on Saturday, February 18, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Aaron Mueller officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Hope Cemetery on Lemay Ferry Road in St. Louis County, Missouri. In lieu of floral tributes, memorials may be made to St. James Lutheran Church, 146 North Main Street, Glen Carbon, IL 62034 or to Concordia Seminary, 801 Seminary Place, St. Louis, Missouri 63105 or may be accepted at the funeral chapel. www.irwinchapel.com
Sign up for daily obituaries
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Suspected drug dealer arrested by Bethalto Police
- Japanese restaurant plans Godfrey location
- EMT assault alleged in Bethalto
- South Roxana man charged with sexually assaulting children
- Police: No threat at Bethalto East
- Lawmaker warns property taxes will 'go to mars' if teacher pension costs are not addressed
- Superbowl Sunday traffic enforcement underway
- Update on Boeing MidAmerica expansion
- Increasing paid leave in Illinois will further burden small businesses, group says
- Lawsuits continue to challenge gun ban