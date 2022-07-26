Florence Faye Vetter, 84, passed away Tuesday, July 26, 2022 at her residence.
Born April 6, 1938 in Alton, she was the daughter of George W. and Opal Mae (Holliday) Patterson.
She had worked as a Licensed Practical Nurse for many years after having been employed by Western Cartridge, Owens-IL Glass and Ben Franklin 5&10.
She had been a member of the senior citizens groups of East Alton, Wood River and Roxana; enjoyed playing Po-Keno, reading, doing puzzle books and watching the St. Louis Cardinals.
On December 6, 1958 in Brighton, she married Gerald Jerome Vetter. He died on April 14, 1987.
Surviving are sons, Dennis (Rose) Vetter, Ralph Vetter; daughters, Laurie Whorton, Carol Slaton, Anita (Paul) Chandler; eight grandchildren, Eric Caputo, Paul Vetter, Teila Beavers, Shawn Slaton, Kevin Slaton, David McGowen, Daniel McGowen, Jessie McGowen; and great grandchildren, Chase Caputo, Tyana Taylor, Alexis Beavers, Aryeona Taylor, Maesun Beavers, Lilly Drew, Dalton Drew, Robert "RJ" Lawhorn, Abel Slaton, Evan McGowen, Lillian McGowen and Sarah McGowen.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and three sisters, Norma Kemp, Georgetta Kulenkamp and Patricia Dwiggins.
A graveside memorial service will be held at 11 am, Friday, July 29 at Bethany Cemetery in Godfrey. Rev David Denton will officiate.
Marks Mortuary in Wood River in charge of arrangements.