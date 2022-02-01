Florence Sardigal

Florence L. Sardigal 89 of Alhambra passed January 31 2022 at River Crossing of Edwardsville. She was a native of the Hamel area born January 17, 1933 daughter of the late Robert R. and Bertha (Stille) Ziegler.
Survived by sons Joseph (Karen) Sardigal of Edwardsville and Robert Sardigal of Alhambra. Grandchildren Jennifer (Brad) Jarvis and Kyle (Dana) Sardigal. Great grandchildren Payton Plummer and Cambry Jarvis Brother Marvin Ziegler of Texas.
Preceded by husband Joseph A. Sardigal (passed July 9, 1994) married
September 13, 1958. Sister Laverne Griffin brothers Leroy and Gerald Ziegler
Cook at area Nursing Homes for many years.
Visitation February 4, 2022 3-7pm at Saksa Mateer Funeral Home, Edwardsville.
Services February 5, 2022 12:30pm at the funeral home
Pastor John Roberts of Eden Church officiating where she was a member.
Burial Sunset Hill Estates Edwardsville.
Memorials to Eden Church Edwardsville, Illinois.