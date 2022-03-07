Florence Loy

Florence M. Loy, 87, passed away at 5:45 am on Sunday, March 6, 2022 at River Crossing of Alton.
She was born on November 7, 1934 in Alton the daughter of Andrew and Anna (Wetchel) Ursch.
She married Everett on June 26, 1965 in Jerseyville. He survives.
She graduated from Alton High School and worked as a Machine Operator for Olin Corporation for 43 years until she retired in 2000.
She was a member of Saint Mary's Catholic Church in Alton and the Machinist Lodge 660 retirement club.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by a daughter, Barbara Loy; and a sister, Rita (Bill) Myer of Godfrey.
She was preceded in death by her parents, several siblings, Roslie Ursch, Raymond Ursch, Agnes Youngblood, Robert Ursch, Betty Johnson, Esther Farmer, Roy Ursch, Stella Lyons, and Harold Ursch.
Visitation will be from 4 pm until time of Funeral Service at 7 pm Friday March 11, 2022 at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Alton.
Graveside services will be held at 10 am Saturday March 12, 2022 at Maple Lawn Cemetery in Medora, IL.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Saint Mary's Catholic Church in Alton.
