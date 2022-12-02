Florence Legnini, 93, of Alton, IL passed away on Thursday, December 1, 2022, at Riverside Crossing of Alton, IL
She was born on December 15, 1928, in Teaneck, NJ, the daughter of Edward Alfred and Ethel (Fortune) Feldmeth. She married Joseph Richard Legnini in Floral Park, NY on July 21, 1951.
While in New York Florence was a Sunday School teacher and Superintendent. She was always on the go and was a former member of Zion Lutheran Church in Bethalto, IL, the LIFT Grief program, Bethalto Seniors Club, and Telephone Pioneers; and enjoyed reading and cooking.
She is survived by her children, David Legnini of Florida and Susan VonBergen (David) of Alton, IL; grandchildren, David VonBergern, Jennifer Evan (Alex), Dawn Ivey, Christopher Legnini, Jonathan Legnini, Meaghan Legnini, and Daniel Legnini (Jennalyn); and 4 great grandchildren.
Florence was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Joseph; siblings, June Hall, Irene Moffa, and David Feldmeth.
Visitation will be on Tuesday, December 6, 2022 from 10:00 am until 11:00 am at the Elias Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Alton, IL. A burial will follow at Upper Alton Cemetery.
Online condolences and guest book may be found at www.kallalandschaaf.com