Florence L. Stieglitz, 101, of Bethalto, passed away on Tuesday, September 7, 2021, at her residence.
She was born on February 24, 1920, in Prairietown, the daughter of Edward and Anna (Renken) Goebel. She married Wilfred H. Stieglitz at the St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Prairietown on May 25, 1940.
Florence was a member of Zion Lutheran Church. She enjoyed cooking for her family and was a cook for the Bethalto school district for 30 years. She enjoyed being with all the kids. She loved all her flowers. She had people stop and tell her what a beautiful yard she had. She loved being with her family.
Survivors include her children, Robert Stieglitz of Bunker Hill and Margie (Dean) Landreth of Bethalto; her grandchildren, Jeff Landreth of East Alton, Stacy (Byron) Overton of Bethalto, Shelly (Gary) Niemeier of Bethalto, and Jason (Nikki) Stieglitz of Greenwood, MO; great-grandchildren, Gage, Hannah, Garrett, Jessica, Natalie, Maura, Samantha, Emma and Madelyn.
Along with her parents, and husband, Wilfred, she was preceded in death by a grandson, Cody Overton; a daughter-in-law, Peggy Stieglitz; brothers, Wilfred (Elvira) Goebel and Harold (Elveta) Goebel.
Visitation will be on Friday, September 10, 2021, from 4 pm to 7 pm at Zion Lutheran Church, where funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 11, 2021, at 10:30 am, with Pastor Kale Hanson and Pastor Willard Meyer officiating. Burial will be at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens. Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto is in charge of arrangements.
Per CDC guidelines, masks are required in the church during visitation and services.
Memorials can be made to Zion Lutheran Church Building Fund and/or Zion Lutheran School.
