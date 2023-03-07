Florence Baer

Florence Irene (nee Keller) Baer, 98, has flown to her everlasting home on March 3, 2023 at 2:53 p.m at Hitz Memorial Home, Alhambra, IL. She was born at home on September 14, 1924 in Highland, IL. As a child she grew up in Lebanon, IL. There is where she met and married Arthur "Art" J. Buehler and they made their home in Marine. She was a homemaker all her life. In 1968, their marriage failed. On March 26, 1968, she married Charles F. Baer of Highland, IL and they continued living in Marine.Surviving is her daughter, Janet L. (nee Buehler) Huene and her fiancé Dennis D. Johnson of Edwardsville, IL and eight step-children. Grandsons: Kevin L. (Jennifer) King of Kissimmee, FL; Steve G. (Tina) Van Kley, Brandon, FL; Christopher L. (Trina) Huene of Edwardsville, IL; and Gregory L. (Kirsten) Huene of Alton, IL; Great grandchildren: Nathan King; Justin King; Courtney (Fiance-Brandon McAdam) King and Colin King of St. Cloud, FL; Jacki (Chris) Williams and Nick Van Kley of Brandon, FL; Dakota A. Huene, Sterling, IL; Desire Huene and Danielle Huene of Tallahassee, FL; Allison Huene of University, MO.; and Trevor G. Huene of Edwardsville, IL; seven Great Great-Grandchildren: Christopher and Nevaeh King of St. Cloud, FL, Perrin Williams of Brandon, FL, Ayden King of St. Cloud, FL, Olivia McCarter, Remi and Rita McAdam, all of FL.Preceding her in death were her parents, Harry N. Keller 1983 and Mable I. (nee Schaefer) Keller 1982; Daughter Florence J. (nee Buehler) King 1/5/2002; Sisters Virginia Keller 5/3/2015 and Ruth Keller 2/1/1926; First Husband Arthur J. Buehler 5/2/2004 and Second Husband Charles Baer 2/11/2016. A Grandson Gary Alan King 3/31/2018 and a special double niece by blood and adopted daughter in heart Priscilla (nee Buehler) Plocher 11/2/2021.She enjoyed collecting dolls, flower gardening and was a animal lover. She and her husband enjoyed dancing. Her greatest love was for her family.
Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.
Visitation will be held from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM on Saturday, March 18, 2023, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.
Funeral Service will be at 12:00 PM on Saturday, March 18, 2023, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.
Interment will be at Highland City Cemetery in Highland, IL.
Memorial contributions may be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children or Siteman Cancer Center.