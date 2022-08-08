Fines Garrison

Fines A. Garrison, 63, of Alton, IL passed away Friday, August 5, 2022 at Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, MO.
He was born to the late Donald and Mardell (Davis) Garrison on October 9, 1958 in Alton, IL. Fines served in the U.S Army and during that time he met and married Tammy Mathis on January 8, 1980. Fines was a loving husband, father and grandfather.
He is survived by his wife, Tammy Garrison; a daughter and son-in-law Danyell and Eric Scoggins; three grandchildren: Brenden Green, Aubree Scoggins and Logan Scoggins; 2 brothers, Don Garrison and Bob Garrison; 2 sisters, Tammy Wollenweber and Florence Garrison; a former son-in-law, Christopher Green; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
In addition to his parents, Fines was preceded in death by 2 brothers, Larry Garrison and Clinton Garrison and 2 sisters, Alice Moxey and Mona Garrison.
Visitation will be held 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at Paynic Home for Funerals, where services will be held at 11:00 am Thursday, August 11, 2022. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.
Memorials may be made to the family to assist with expenses.
Guestbook and online information may be found at www.paynicfh.com