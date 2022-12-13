Fernita Neunaber

Fernita J. Neunaber, 88, passed away peacefully on December 8, 2022 at her home.
Nita was born on her family's farm outside of Prairietown, IL on June 17, 1934, the daughter of Henry and Clara (Blom) Kuethe.
She graduated from Alton Memorial Hospital School of Nursing in 1955. Her career as a registered nurse spanned nearly 40 years and included her involvement in pioneering the modern post-operative recovery room.
Nita believed strongly in serving her community. She was an active member of St. Paul Lutheran Church for more than 20 years where she served in various roles and was a longtime Chair of the Ladies Aid.
She is survived by two sons, Don Neunaber of Lilburn, GA, Doug Neunaber of Wood River; a brother, Wayne Kuethe of Cuba, MO; two grandchildren, Jill (Lino) Rulli of Lake Elmo, MN, and David Neunaber of Bethalto.
Nita was preceded in death by her loving husband of 67 years, Neil O. Neunaber; and a brother, Velmar Kuethe.
Visitation will be from 4-7 pm, Friday, December 16 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Wood River where her funeral service will be held at 10 am, Saturday. Pastor David Schultz will officiate.
Interment will follow in Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Neunaber Endowment Fund at St. Paul Lutheran Church.
Marks Mortuary in Wood River is entrusted with arrangements.