Felton R. Brown, 82, passed away Friday, October 29, 2021, at his home.
Born July 21, 1939, in Carpenter, Illinois, he was the son of Earl and Arlene (Wisnasky) Brown.
He married LaDonna Booth Sept. 21, 1963 in Wood River. They shared 58 years of marriage together. She survives.
Felton worked as a carpenter and retired as a construction estimator. He was very active in the Wood River Moose Lodge No. 1049, holding several offices and positions. He enjoyed playing cards and hanging out with his many friends. He was a sports fan, especially college football and the St. Louis Cardinals. His true passion was golf, and he and LaDonna made several golfing trips together with many of their friends.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by a son, Devin (Joanne) Brown of East Alton; a daughter, Stacie McNamara (David Curtis) of Bethalto; three grandchildren, Mackenzie (Travis) Morgan, Morgan McNamara (Rocky Hicks), and Carli Brown (Allen Skaggs); a great-grandson, Rowan Skaggs; and a sister, Sandra Brown (Jerome Wintjen) of Bethalto.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until services begin at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Paynic Home for Funerals Rev. Walter McCaslin will officiate.
Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.
Memorials may be made to the First Christian Church in Wood River or to the Parkinson’s Foundation.
