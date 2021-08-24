Fae Isabel “Izzie” Sidwell, 87, passed away August 20, 2021 at Alton Memorial Hospital surrounded by her loving family.
She was born Apr. 10, 1934 in Pleasant Hill, IL to Dorothy “Inez” (Long) Galloway and Claude Russell Galloway. Izzie married John Sidwell in Pittsfield, IL on June 13, 1953. John preceded her in death Aug. 12, 2003.
She worked at H&R Block for many years. Izzie enjoyed traveling, countless friendships throughout the years, painting and crafts, working Sudoku puzzles and jigsaw puzzles.
Izzie is survived by her three children, Dennis (Mary) Sidwell of Alton, Randy Sidwell of Alton, and Julie (Brock) Cato of Bethalto; grandchildren, Jarod (Lisa) Sidwell of Wood River, Rob (Kristen) Sidwell of Nixa, MO, Andy (Anna) Sidwell of Glen Carbon, Kara Sidwell of St. Louis, Travis (Tiffany) Sidwell of East Alton, Zacary Cato and Mackenzie Cato, both of Bethalto, and Ben Gold of Arnold, MO; great grandchildren, Emily and Ali Sidwell of Wood River, Lexie, Cameron and Trinity Sidwell of East Alton, Owen and Aubrey Sidwell of Nixa, MO and Charlie and Eddie Sidwell of Glen Carbon; her sister, Thelma (Gordon) Crader of Thornville, OH; in-laws, Jane (Jim) Herndon of Troy, IL, Billie Sidwell of Pittsfield, and Richard “Dick” Crockett of Pensacola, FL; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband, Izzie was preceded in death by her parents and in-laws, Cletus and Mary Sidwell, Lyndel and Norma Jean Sidwell, Rick and Phyllis Sidwell, Margie and Lawrence Kelly, Mary and Leroy Clendenny, Maurice Sidwell and Nancy Crockett.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 25 at Paynic Home for Funerals, where services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug 26.
Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens.
