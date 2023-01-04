Everett Loy

Everett L. Loy, 85, passed away at 9:42 am on Monday, January 2, 2023 at Alton Memorial Hospital.
He was born on June 16, 1937 in Plainview, IL, the son of the late Woodrow Wilson and Doris (Reed) Loy.
He married Florence Ursch on June 26, 1965 in Jerseyville, IL. She preceded him in death on March 6, 2022.
He graduated from Medora High School and then worked in the laboratory at Olin Corporation. He was a Precinct Committeeman, an Alderman and served on the Civil Service Commission. He was a member of the Madison County Board, Alton-Wood River Sportsman Club, Sierra Club, Upper Alton Business Association, United Way, the Brighton Tri-County Rod & Gun Club, and served on the Miles Davis Committee.
Everett is survived by a daughter, Barbara Loy of Alton, IL, a brother and sister-in-law, Roger & Mary Loy of Medora, IL; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his wife and parents, he was also preceded in death by a sister and brother-in-law, Ruth & Kenneth Kroeschel.
Visitation will be Monday, January 9, 2023 from 9:00 am until time of funeral service at 11:00 am at Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Home - Alton, IL with Father Ben Unachukwu OMV officiating.
Burial will follow at Maple Lawn Cemetery in Medora, IL.
Memorials are suggested to a charity of one's choice.
Online condolences and guest book may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com.