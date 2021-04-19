Evelyn Y. Bean, age 57, of Edwardsville, IL, passed away at 12:55 a.m. on April 16, 2021, in Creve Coeur, MO. Evelyn was born on August 16, 1963, in Staunton, IL, the daughter of the late Harold & Clelia A. (Tull) Bean. Evelyn has been with Sue Schmidt since 1994 and married on November 29, 2014, in Highland, IL. Besides her wife, Evelyn is survived by two daughters, Kristen Schmidt, of Edwardsville, IL, and Katelyn Richert & husband Craig, of Glen Carbon, IL; two grandchildren, Harper & Bennett Richert; Besides her parents, Evelyn was preceded in death by a brother, Harold Joseph Bean and a sister, F. Jacqueline Bean. Evelyn joined McKendree Athletics Department during the summer of 1997, making a positive impact on not one, but two Bearcat programs. Over 18 years, Evelyn coached the McKendree volleyball and softball programs, reaching new levels of successes both academically and athletically. Evelyn guided McKendree Volleyball to 317 victories and left the program as the all-time leader in wins. Evelyn’s time as a softball coach was equally successful, finishing her coaching career as the program’s all-time leader with 518 victories. She led the Bearcats to three NAIA Softball National Championship appearances, including a fifth-place showing in 1999. Evelyn’s efforts were acknowledged by receiving the AMC Coach of the Year three different times and a two-time NAIA Region Coach of the Year recipient. In 2015, Evelyn left the field to join the Student Affairs staff as McKendree’s first Student Success Mentor. Her coaching skills were instrumental in helping program directors, coaches, and students understand the challenges that students overcome when balancing classroom with co-curricular activities. Evelyn retired from McKendree University on April 1, 2021. A memorial visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 24, 2021, at St. John’s United Methodist Church in Edwardsville. A memorial service will follow at 1:00 p.m. with Rev. Grant Armstrong & Rev. Sheryl Palmer officiating. The family request memorials to Partners for Pets or Colorectal Cancer Alliance in care of Weber & Rodney Funeral Home. Condolences may be expressed online at weberfuneralhome.com.