Evelyn Lewis

Evelyn Ruth Lewis, 90, passed away Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at Integrity Healthcare of Wood River.
Born March 10, 1932 in Roxana, she was the daughter of Virgil and Gertie (Kirby) Shook.
A life-long resident of Hartford, she graduated from East Alton-Wood River High School in 1950, then worked for Owens-IL Glass and International Shoe Company. She served 20 years as the Village Clerk in Hartford.
Evelyn was an active member of Hartford 1st Baptist Church, having served as a Sunday School teacher, Deaconess and Financial Secretary. She was a member of the "Red Hat Society" and 50 year member of the Order of Eastern Star. She had a great love for children.
On March 19, 1955 in Hartford, she married Jerry R. Lewis, He died February 22, 2009.
Surviving are three daughters, Stephanie Hubbard of South Roxana, Gina (Greg) Rintoul of Hartford, Melodie (Kristofer) Olson of Downers Grove, IL; six grandchildren, Tera (Tony) Brasel, Denise (Brian) Gernon, Krystal Hubbard, Andrew Rintoul, Erik Olson, Alexander Olson; two great grandchildren; and a sister, Marilyn Hackethal of Edwardsville.
Preceding her in death were her parents; husband; brother, Franklin Shook; and two brothers in infancy, Gerald Dean and Bobby Lee Shook.
Visitation will be from 10 am until time of service at 12 pm, Friday, May 20 at Marks Mortuary in Wood River. Rev. Andre' Dobson will officiate.
Burial will follow in Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.
Memorials may be made to the A.L.S. Foundation.