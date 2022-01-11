Evelyn Jane Gibbs, 88, passed away Monday, January 10, 2022 at River Crossing of Alton.
Born October 1, 1933 in Coatesville, IN, she was the daughter of Harry Vernon and Julinah (Harlan) Smith.
She dedicated mother, she had worked as a cook at Nita's Cafe in Wood River for 13 years. She enjoyed bowling in leagues with her husband.
She married Kenneth Edward Gibbs who died in December 8, 1981.
Surviving are nine children, Steve Gibbs, David Gibbs, Darrell Gibbs, Timmy Gibbs Scott Gibbs, Barbara Yenne, Lisa Gibbs, Rhonda Dean and Pamela Gibbs; 20 grandchildren; and 34 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; six children; and five brothers.
A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held at 1 pm, Friday, January 14 at Marks Mortuary in Wood River.
Interment will follow in Wanda Cemetery.