Evelyn Elmore

Evelyn M. Elmore, 88, died at 8:20 p.m. Sunday, January 1, 2023 at Alton Memorial Hospital. Born October 2, 1934 in Alton, she was the daughter of Roy and Edith (Southward) Crain. She worked as an enrolled agent for the IRS and also for H & R Block. She married Harold E. Elmore on November 9, 1951 in Alton. He preceded her in death in August 2001. Surviving is a son and daughter-in-law, Hal and LuAnn Elmore of Naperville, IL, two grandchildren, Lindsay Elmore and Lauren Stead (Zach), and two great grandchildren, Luke and Alex Stead. Along with her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a sister, Margie Wannocott. Funeral services will be private at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Pastor Timothy Appel will officiate. Burial will be at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto. Memorials may be made to Faith Lutheran Church in Godfrey. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com
Sign up for daily obituaries
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Illinois license plate renewal fees dropping for some
- Fatal accident affects Interstate 70 traffic
- Attempted murder charges filed in Jersey County
- New Illinois laws in 2023 will affect employers
- One killed, one injured in St. Clair County accident
- Shooting at Upper Alton business
- Body found in Cahokia Heights
- Grafton man charged in fatal motorcycle wreck in Alton
- Major Case Squad activated in Madison County
- Police investigate double homicide in Collinsville