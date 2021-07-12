Evelyn Eilene Campbell, 96, passed away at 7:32am on Thursday, July 8, 2021, at Jersey Community Hospital.
She was born on January 3, 1925, in Eldorado, IL, the daughter of Arch and Fanny (Baker) Edwards.
She married Paul Taylor in Alton on December 27, 1947. He preceded her in death in 1984. Evelyn married Morris Campbell in Godfrey on June 30, 1989. He preceded her in death on July 10, 2009.
Evelyn was a devoted mother. She was an avid bowler and remained active in weekly leagues until she was 88 years old, and then continued her love of the game on the WII console. She enjoyed word games and solving crossword puzzles.
Evelyn is survived by her daughter, Susan (Robert) Garrison of Alton, a stepson, Dennis Starkey of Alton; three granddaughters, Nicki (William) McQuillen, Stacey (Lance) Garrison and Andrea (Nick) Jones; a step-granddaughter, Charlia Reader; four great-grandchildren, Bailey McQuillen, Aidan McQuillen, Thomas Jones, and Charles Jones; a sister, Imogene Dedic of East Alton and numerous nieces, nephews, and good friends.
In addition to her late husbands, she was preceded in death by her parents, a daughter, Glenda Powell; a son, Philip Taylor and four siblings, Mary Young, Pauline (Polly) Booten, Eugene Edwards and Thomas Edwards.
Per her wishes, cremation rites will be accorded.
A visitation celebrating her life will be held 4pm-6pm, Friday, July 16, 2021, at Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Homes, Godfrey, Illinois.
Interment will take place 10am, Friday, July 23, 2021, at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens.
Memorials are suggested to the American Blind Bowling Association
