Eva Taylor

Eva L. Taylor, 78, died at 7:00 p.m. Saturday, March 26, 2022 at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, MO. Born October 26, 1943 in Alton, she was the daughter of Robert and Frances Cason. Mrs. Taylor worked for the Olin Corporation and enjoyed antique cars. On July 21, 1961 she married Donald Taylor in East Alton. He preceded her in death on March 23, 2014. Surviving is a daughter, Stephanie Tanksley (Larry) of Hollister, MO, a son, Donald “Don” Taylor Sr. (Becky) of Maysville, NC, five grandchildren, Don Taylor Jr., Brandon Taylor, Jansen Mounce, Ariel Mounce, and Morgan Tanksley, seven great grandchildren, Shelby Mounce, Sarah Gleason, Natali Gleason, John Gleason, Eva Jean Taylor, Mya Gleason, and Ryland Taylor. Along with her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Terry Mounce, two brothers, Robert and Denny Cason, and a sister, Shirley Ramsey. Visitation will be from 11:30 a.m. until time of funeral service at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, March 31, 2022 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Burial will be at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com
