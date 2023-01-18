Eva Parrent

Eva RoseAnna Parrent, age 86, of Alton, passed away on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at 12:45 am at Heritage Nursing Home in Staunton, IL
She was born August 14, 1936, in Catron, MO, the daughter of Zelman and Mary (Spivey) Byer. Eva married Jimmy Dale Parrent on July 27, 1955, in Herman, MS. He preceded her in death on July 12, 2006.
Growing up Eva went to a Catholic School but attended a Baptist Church. She loved farming and would often educate students at Alton schools about her experience picking cotton on the family farm when she was younger. She was a very driven lady, her motto was “I can’t don’t do anything, I’ll try will conquered the world!” She raised registered Angus Cattle, Collies, Poodles, Himalayan, and Siamese cats. She enjoyed gardening and loved her cats, Pumpkin and Buddie.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Mitzi Rose and Ron Baker of Holiday Shores; a daughter-in-law, Kathy Parrent of Oakville, Missouri; sisters, Ruby Rhodes of Godfrey, IL and Ruth Watson of Clio, MI; sister-in-law and son-law, Susie and Larry Abernathy of Campbell, Missouri; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Carrol “Bud” and LaVeda Parrent of Bell City, Missouri; grandchildren, Frank Scroggins, Angela Meacham, Renee DeGroat, Bryan Scroggins, Ryan Scroggins, Denise Baker VanPatten; and Jacob Parrent, Travis Ruyle, Eva Ferrario, along with 19 great grandchildren.
Eva is preceded in passing by her husband, Jimmy; and parents; along with two sons, Warren “Rocky” Parrent and George Parrent; a brother, Waldo Byer; six sisters, Ellen Jones, Faye and May Byer, Helen Byer, Nora Abernathy, and Cora Gunter; four brothers-in-law, Donald Rhodes, Art Watson, Bill Abernathy, Russel Gunter; and a great grandson: Ryan Scroggins II.
Visitation will be held Sunday, January 22,2023from 2:00 pm until the time of service at 5:00 pm at the Elias Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Alton, IL
Burial will take place on Monday, January 23, 2023, at 2 pm at Wood Lawn Cemetery in Campbell, MO.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to American Alzheimer’s Association or the American Heart Association.
