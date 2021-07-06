Eunice Darlene Swift Wolf, a devoted mother and wife, has died at age 85, on Wednesday June 30, 2021. She passed at Integrity Healthcare in Wood River.
Eunice was a life-long resident of the Greater Alton area. Eunice was born on September 24, 1935 in Alton, Illinois, to the late Eugene & Marie (Davis) Malson.
Eunice met and married her late husband, Tony Swift, on January 31, 1953, in Walnut Ridge, AR. After his tragic passing, Eunice continued on raising her children as a widow. Her family grew when she met her late husband of 53 years, Otis Wolf. They married on May 24, 1958.
Eunice was a spunky woman, so full of life, with a deep devotion to her family. She enjoyed playing cards, traveling, and hosting family functions full of laughter, chatter, and music. She worked as an instructor at Arthur Murray Studios, where she found her love for dancing, which followed on for the rest of her life. Eunice also worked for many years as a bookkeeper for Wolf & Sons, a family construction company.
Eunice was preceded in death by her parents, first and second husbands, her four siblings – Edna, Manny, Betty, and Millie, her youngest son, Cony Wolf, who passed away in 2007, and her grandson, Jason Wolf, who passed away in 2015.
Eunice is survived by her 6 children and their spouses, Bambi Swift Wolf of Bethalto, IL, Tony & Diana Swift of Jerseyville, IL, Traci & Harold Medford of Godfrey, IL, Kelli Bland of East Alton, IL, Darbi and Robert Stanley of Foley, AL, and Misti Wolf of East Alton. She has 12 grandchildren, 24 great grandchildren, and 3 great-great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 4:00-7:00pm Thursday, July 8, 2021 at Paynic Home for Funerals in Rosewood Heights. The funeral service will be Friday, July 9, 2021, beginning at 10:00am.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Angels Over Bam Foundation, in care of Darbi Stanley.
