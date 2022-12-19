Eugene F. “Gene” Smith, 96, passed away at 10:51pm on Monday, December 12, 2022, at Cedar Creek of Godfrey. He was born on November 16, 1926, in Mattoon, Illinois, the son of the late Ivan L. and Grace V. (Gentry) Smith. He married the former Doris Vieregge on October 3, 1947, and they divorced. He married Helen Estelene Bradford in 1968 and she preceded him in death in 1980. He then married the former Edna Waltrip on February 5, 1988, and she preceded him in death on August 3, 2012. Survivors include a daughter and son in law: Kriste and Cecil Wade of Rosewood Heights, a son and daughter in law: Richard and Sharon Smith of Staunton, Illinois, a step daughter and her husband: Edith and Ron Baggett of Roxana, a step son and his wife: Terry and Gaye Waltrip of Richmond, Texas, four grandchildren, fourteen great grandchildren, two great – great grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, and other extended family and friends.
Gene was employed at Standard Oil for fifteen years as an operator prior to going to work at the Bethalto Water Plant where he worked for twenty – six years. He loved woodworking, gardening, was a master of the art of doing cross stitch, and was a member of New Hope Baptist Church in East Alton. Gene was a veteran of the United States Army serving during World War II in Japan and the Philippines.
In addition to his parents and his wives, he was preceded in death by a sister: Marjorie and two brothers: Ivan Jr. and Robert Smith.
In celebration of his life, visitation will be from 10am until time of services at 11am on Monday, December 19, 2022, at Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River. Pastor Dan Smith will officiate. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and will be accepted at the funeral home.
