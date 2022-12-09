Eugene Bennett

Eugene “Gene” Bennett, 92, of Godfrey died Wednesday, December 7, 2022. Born October 27, 1930, in Medora, IL. He was the son of Franklin and Ada (Gross) Bennett. Mr. Bennett served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War and worked as an electrician for Owens Illinois until they closed and then Illinois Power. He is survived by his loving wife of 71 years, Sharon (Pointer) Bennett, his sister-in-law Betty Bennett and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, four brothers and five sisters. Gene served his community on the Boards of the Alton Little Theatre and the Altonized Community Credit Union. Gene was an avid golfer, a life-long member of the Medora Mount Pleasant Baptist Church and loved spending time with his family. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to the Mount Pleasant Baptist Church of Medora. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com
