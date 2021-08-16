Etta F. Vannatta, age 38, of Bethalto, IL, formerly of Edwardsville, IL, passed away at 5:11 pm on August 12, 2021, at Alton Memorial Hospital in Alton, IL. Etta was born on January 18, 1983, in Maryville, IL, the daughter of Tina (Neubauer) Dutton & the late Don Dutton. Etta married Robert L. Vannatta II on December 24, 2013, in Staunton, IL. Besides her husband and mother, Etta is survived by 3 daughters; Khloe, Rebecca, Christina; 1 son, Shawn; a grandson Noah on the way; and numerous aunts, uncles, & cousins. Etta was preceded in death by her father and a daughter Sarah Evelyn Vannatta. Etta worked Alton Memorial Hospital as a patient care tech. She loved to travel and was always up for an adventure. A visitation will be held at Weber & Rodney Funeral on Tuesday, August 17, 2021, from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm. A funeral service will be on Wednesday, August 18. 2021, at 10:30 am with Rev. Robert Flint presiding. Interment will follow at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon, IL. Memorial contributions may be made to the Vannatta Family for funeral expenses.
