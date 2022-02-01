Ethel Ward

On May 15, 1953, God planted a Beautiful Flower in this vast garden called earth. This Flower’s name is Ethel M. Fields Ward. She resembled the Beauty of a Rose and because of that her family called her “RED!” She sprang into life from the love of A.J. Simmons, Henry and Leatrice Conner! She confessed “Christ” at an early age which is why she grew into a “Beautiful Rose” in His garden. It is said a single rose has more uniqueness than a dozen! A “ROSE” is also considered to be the symbol of “LOVE” not just the “LOVE” between a man and a woman but a “ROSE” is the symbol of “Life and Friendship”! Ethel exhibited this trait as she grew from a “Bud” into a symbol of “Truth and Loyalty” to all that came into her life. The “RED ROSE” is a symbol of “Romance, Love, Beauty, and Courage. Ethel “Red” emerged into life with the “Purity” of a single thornless “ROSE” that exemplified “Class and Distinction”! She was educated in Sawyerville and Greensboro public schools in Alabama. Her upbringing and schooling helped her become the “Masterpiece” that emitted “Wisdom and Positivity”. After being raised among the garden of Alabama she settled in Alton, IL in 1973 in a world full of different flowers, where she emerged with “Beauty and Elegance”! She was ready to bloom and flourish as she planted her roots in Alton. Her courage to branch out into this new chapter of her life showed that she could stand strong and erect as she climbed the ladder of Olin where she retired after 32yrs. in 2015. Just as a “ROSE” Ethel emerged as a “Beautiful and Classy” lady! “A Woman of Distinction”, she loved fashion, especially her shoes. Her garden in Alton was established at 1005 Pearl Street where she loved working in the yard, keeping this garden free of weeds and making it a safe place for her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed watching her soaps, westerns, and food network. Ethel exemplified a “Courage” that demanded “Respect” as she maneuvered through the storms of life constantly holding on to the love of her family and friends! This “Woman of Distinction” conveyed a range of emotions that set her apart from many! She was the “Queen” of her garden where her “LOVE” was felt by all that entered in. Ethel was “Pristine and Lovely” with a “Wisdom” that exemplified a “Strength” that came from the original “Roses”. Ethel planted a seed of “LOVE” wherever she went, she gave herself to many and passed this trait on to her family and friends. There may be many flowers in our lives but you only get to experience one “ROSE”. This “Woman of Distinction” was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, Julius Fields and Stanley Simmons, a sister Itelia Gayle Lee, and the love of her life Gary Leon Williams. Ethel “Red” leaves to cherish her memory; two daughters, Donna {Kevin} Floyd of Avondale, AZ and Takenya {Jason} Embrey of Alton, IL; grandchildren, Niccolas, Devon, Nijel and Jonas; great-grandchildren, Gianni, and Amoura; siblings, Hattie B. Conner, Linda {Edd} Waller, Mary {Robert} Johnson, Michael Conner, of Sawyerville, AL. Henry {Shelia} Conner, Larry {Ann} Conner, Barbie Jo Conner of Greensboro, AL. Natalie {Travis} Owens of Moundville, AL. Glenda Conner, Joey Simmons, Alicia Jackson, Brenda Webster of Tuscaloosa, AL. and Anthony {Corla} Conner of Preston, MS; one uncle, Johnnie {Francis} Thomas, of Tuscaloosa, AL; one aunt, Beatrice {Clabion} Winn of Sawyerville, AL and a host of nephews, nieces, cousins and friends. Visitation Thursday, February 3rd, 2022 from 10:00 AM until time of service at 11:00 AM at Cathy M. Williams & Sons Funeral Home 1695 Oakwood Ave.| Alton, Illinois 62002
