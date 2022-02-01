Ethel Ward

On May  15,  1953,  God planted a Beautiful  Flower in this  vast garden  called  earth.  This  Flower’s  name  is  Ethel  M.  Fields Ward. She resembled  the  Beauty  of  a Rose  and because  of  that her family  called  her “RED!”  She sprang  into life  from the  love of  A.J. Simmons, Henry and  Leatrice  Conner!  She confessed “Christ” at an early age which is why she grew into a “Beautiful Rose” in His garden. It  is said a single  rose has more uniqueness  than a dozen! A “ROSE” is  also considered to  be  the  symbol  of  “LOVE” not just  the  “LOVE” between  a man and a woman but  a “ROSE” is  the  symbol  of  “Life  and  Friendship”!  Ethel  exhibited  this trait as she grew from  a “Bud”  into a symbol of  “Truth and Loyalty”  to all that  came  into her life. The “RED ROSE” is a symbol of  “Romance, Love, Beauty, and Courage. Ethel “Red”  emerged into life  with  the  “Purity”  of  a single thornless “ROSE” that exemplified “Class and Distinction”! She was educated  in  Sawyerville and  Greensboro  public schools in Alabama.  Her upbringing and schooling helped  her become the “Masterpiece”  that emitted  “Wisdom and  Positivity”.   After  being  raised among the  garden of  Alabama  she  settled  in Alton,  IL  in  1973  in  a  world  full  of  different  flowers,  where  she emerged  with  “Beauty  and Elegance”!  She  was  ready  to  bloom and  flourish  as  she  planted  her  roots  in  Alton.  Her  courage  to branch out into this new  chapter  of  her  life  showed that she could  stand  strong and erect  as she  climbed  the  ladder of  Olin where she retired after 32yrs. in 2015. Just  as a “ROSE” Ethel emerged  as a “Beautiful  and Classy” lady!  “A Woman of  Distinction”,  she  loved  fashion, especially her  shoes. Her garden  in  Alton  was established  at 1005  Pearl Street  where  she  loved  working in the  yard, keeping this  garden free of  weeds and  making it a  safe place for  her  children  and grandchildren. She enjoyed  watching her soaps, westerns, and food  network.  Ethel  exemplified  a  “Courage”  that  demanded “Respect”  as she maneuvered through the  storms of  life  constantly holding on to the love of  her family and friends! This  “Woman of  Distinction”  conveyed  a range  of  emotions that set her  apart from  many! She was the “Queen” of  her  garden where her “LOVE” was felt  by all  that entered  in. Ethel was  “Pristine  and  Lovely”  with  a  “Wisdom”  that  exemplified a “Strength”  that came  from  the  original  “Roses”.  Ethel planted  a seed  of  “LOVE” wherever  she  went,  she  gave  herself  to many and  passed this trait on  to her  family and  friends. There may  be  many  flowers  in  our  lives  but  you  only  get  to  experience one “ROSE”. This “Woman  of  Distinction” was preceded  in death by her parents, two brothers, Julius  Fields  and Stanley  Simmons, a sister Itelia Gayle  Lee, and the  love  of  her life  Gary  Leon Williams. Ethel “Red”  leaves  to  cherish  her  memory;  two daughters, Donna  {Kevin} Floyd of  Avondale, AZ  and  Takenya {Jason}  Embrey of  Alton, IL; grandchildren, Niccolas, Devon,  Nijel  and  Jonas;  great-grandchildren,  Gianni,  and Amoura;  siblings, Hattie  B. Conner, Linda {Edd} Waller, Mary {Robert}  Johnson, Michael  Conner,  of  Sawyerville,  AL.  Henry {Shelia} Conner, Larry {Ann}  Conner, Barbie Jo  Conner of  Greensboro,  AL.  Natalie  {Travis}  Owens  of  Moundville, AL.  Glenda Conner,  Joey  Simmons,  Alicia Jackson,  Brenda Webster  of  Tuscaloosa,  AL.  and Anthony {Corla}  Conner  of Preston,  MS; one uncle, Johnnie {Francis} Thomas, of  Tuscaloosa, AL;  one aunt,  Beatrice  {Clabion}  Winn of  Sawyerville, AL and a host of  nephews, nieces, cousins and friends.   Visitation Thursday, February 3rd, 2022 from 10:00 AM until time of service at 11:00 AM at Cathy M. Williams & Sons Funeral Home 1695 Oakwood Ave.| Alton, Illinois 62002