Ethel Bilbruck, 94, passed away on January 28, 2023, at 5:36 am in Bethalto, IL surrounded by her family.
She was born February 22, 1928, in Godfrey, the daughter of Mathis & Anna (Miklende) Kudelka Sr.
Ethel worked at Winchester/Olin Corporation as an Inspector.
She is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Rusty & Kim, Bilbruck of Alton, a daughter and son-in-law, Judy & Dale Osborne of Bethalto, IL; grandchildren and their spouse, Lisa & Dan Rogers, Mike & Tina Osborne, Kelly & Steven Villalobos, Dustin & Jacqueline Bilbruck, and Jacob & Jill Bilbruck, great grandchildren their spouse, Kaitlyn Rogers, Cassidy & Keith McDonough, Clayton & Cameron Osborne, Avary Osborne; Addison and Ainsley Villalobos, Cooper, Greyson, Blaine, Jana, Sloane and Reilly Bilbruck, one great-great grandson, Colter McDonough.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Marian Bock and Olga Viser; a brother, Mathis Kudelka Jr. and a great grandson, Kody Allen Osborne.
Cremation rites were entrusted to Elias Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto.
Per her wishes, private Inurnment will be held at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.
Memorials may be made the 5A’s.
Online condolences and guest book may be found at kallalandschaaf.com