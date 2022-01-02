Esterina “Rena” Theresa Altenritter, age 93, of Wood River, passed away Thursday, December 23, 2021, at her home.
She was born June 10, 1928, in New York, NY, the daughter of William and Josephine (DeRosa) Romano. She married Theodore Altenritter Sr. in 1948.
Rena loved animals, enjoyed cooking, was an avid reader, and loved to travel.
She is survived by her two children and their spouses Theodore and Melody Altenritter of Boulder, Colorado, and Denise and Jeffrey Smith of Eagan, Minnesota; four grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and many dear friends.
Along with her parents, Rena is preceded in death by her husband, Theodore Altenritter Sr; her siblings and their spouses Silvia and Antonio LoRusso, and Salvatore and Jenny Romano; and her nephew Thomas LoRusso.
Per her wishes, cremation rites were accorded. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Crisis Food Center in Alton, IL.
Elias, Kallal, and Schaaf Funeral Home of Alton will oversee arrangements.
