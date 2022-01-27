Estaleene Vandevord, 102, of Bethalto, IL passed away on Wednesday, January 26, 2022, at 1:15 pm at Cedarhurst of Bethalto with her family by her side.
She was born on October 30, 1919, in Godfrey, IL the daughter of James and Edna (Bushnell) Waters. On June 5, 1955, at Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Alton Estaleene married Daniel Vandevord. He preceded her in passing in March of 2008.
Estaleene was a member of Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Bethalto and the St. Ann Alter Society. She loved to cook and was an excellent baker, always experimenting with new recipes in the kitchen. She also enjoyed sewing and will be remembered for her beautiful hand embroidery.
She is survived by her children, Richard Vandevord and wife Deborah of Bethalto, IL and Theda Bond of Moro, IL; four grandchildren, Nicholas Bond (Sarah Wagner), William Vandevord (Kathy), Robert Vandevord (Mary) and Courtney Koch (Jacob); and five great grandchildren, Caden Heston, Zachary Vandevord, Ivy Vandevord, Camden Koch and Phoenix Koch.
Along with her parents and husband, Daniel, Estaleene was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Gordon Bond; six brothers, Ronnald Waters, Creston Waters, Enloe Waters, Alvin Waters, and Goldwyn Waters; three sisters, LaSetta Lohr, Alice McAndrew, and Armilda Wittman; and a foster brother, Alfred Beck.
Visitation will be held on Monday, January 31, 2022, from 9:00 am until the time of service at 11:00 am at The Elias Kallal and Schaaf Funeral home in Bethalto, IL.
In Lieu of Flowers memorials may be made to St. Jude’s Hospital or Shriners Children’s Hospital.
Online condolences and guest book may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com