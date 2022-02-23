Ernest H. Miller, 61, passed away at his home on February 18, 2022. He was born on February 10, 1961 to James Miller & Virginia (Lurton) Hunter in Maryville, Tennessee. He married Nancy Everett on November 3, 1984 in Tampa, Florida. He was a retired Navy veteran. He was a member of the Jerseyville First Presbyterian Church. Ernest loved to sing as a barbershop with the Alton Group and the Great Rivers Group, he was an Eagle Scout, loved music, and loved animals. He is survived by his wife: Nancy Miller; his mother: Virginia Hunter, his step-sisters: Sally Hunter, Kathy Hunter, and Sue Hunter; and his aunts: Carol (Hollis) Richardson and Lois (Carl) Simpson. He is preceded in death by his father and step-father: William “Bill” Hunter. A visitation will be held on Saturday, February 26, 2022 from 10:00 am – 11:00 am at the Jerseyville First Presbyterian Church. A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at 11:00 am at Jerseyville First Presbyterian Church. Pastor Jeff Ott will be officiating the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Riverbend Humane Society or to the Treehouse Animal Sanctuary.
The Church asks that you wear masks for the visitation, service, and luncheon.
ALEXANDER FUNERAL HOME IN CHARGE OF ARRANGEMENTS