Ernest Hyman

Ernest “Ernie” Hyman, 54, of Bethalto, IL passed away on Wednesday February 9, 2022, at OSF St. Anthony’s Hospital with his family by his side.
He was born on May 6, 1967, in Alton, IL the son of Jack D. and Shirley (Briggs) Hyman. Ernie married Tammy Jett in Bethalto, IL in 1991. She survives.
Ernie was a member of the Bethalto United Methodist Church. He enjoyed coaching softball, watching sports, refurbishing old bicycles, and spending time with his family.
He is survived by his wife, Tammy Hyman of Bethalto, IL; two children, Sierra (Donald) Hoehn of Wood River, IL and Colton Hyman of Bethalto, IL; siblings, Bill (Rhonda) Bean, Linda Kudelka, Debbie (Billy) Yates, Lisa (Mark) Johns, Mike (Joyce) Hyman, Carol (Ronnie) Alesandrini, and Jane (Rick Taviner) Hyman; mother and father-in-law, Barb and Lou Jett; a sister-in-law, Leslie Bean; and several nieces and nephews.
Ernie was preceded in death by his mother, Shirley Hyman; a sister, Tina Hyman; two brothers, Eddie Bean and Tommy Hyman; and a brother-in-law, Gary Kudelka.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, February 13, 2022, from 2:00 pm until 6:00 pm at the Elias Kallal and Schaaf funeral home in Bethalto, IL.
Funeral Services will be held on Monday, February 14, 2022, at 10:00 am at the Funeral Home.
Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto, IL
Memorials can be made to the Bethalto United Methodist Church.
