Ernest H. Beckwith, 84, passed away 9:30 am, Friday, October 8, 2021 at his residence.
Born January 30, 1936 in Butler County, MO, he was the son of James Daniel Columbus Beckwith and Dottie (Ball) Beckwith.
A U.S. Army veteran, he had been employed in the decorating division of Owens-IL Glass before retiring.
On June 14, 1961 in East Alton, he married Barbara Flowers. She survives.
Surviving also are a son, Todd (Christine) Beckwith of Granite City; daughter, Roxanna (Terry) Bynum of Swansea; seven grandchildren; six great grandchildren; two brothers, Daniel (Sue) Beckwith of Staunton, Doyle (Viola) Beckwith of Jackson, MO; brother and sister-in-law, Joe and Betty Flowers of Herrin; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Rickey Beckwith; four brothers; and four sisters.
Visitation will be from 4-7 pm, Tuesday, October 12 at Marks Mortuary in Wood River, where funeral service will be conducted at 10 am, Wednesday. Rev. David Bowman will officiate.
Burial will follow in Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.
Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association.