Eric McFain

Eric Brian McFain, 49, passed away at 2:10pm on Thursday, March 17, 2022, in the emergency room at Alton Memorial Hospital. He married the former Patricia Gamache on August 15, 2014, and she survives. He was born on May 25, 1972, in Carrollton, Illinois, the son of Richard and Eva (Flowers) McFain of Carrollton, Illinois. In addition to his wife and his parents, Eric is survived by a son: Andrew McFain of Wood River, his four legged sons: Marley and Cooper, and many other extended family and friends.
Eric was employed as a truck driver for the United States Postal Service.
In celebration of his life, visitation will be from 4pm to 7pm on Monday, March 21, 2022, at Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River. Following visitation and in accordance with his wishes, cremation rites will be accorded after the visitation.
Memorials are suggested to the 5A’s and will be accepted at the funeral home.
