Eric L. Grindstaff, 33, passed away at 6:15pm on Wednesday, May 26, 2021. He was born on November 25, 1987, in Granite City, the son of Marty Grindstaff of Wood River and Kimberly (Ross) Meyer of Wildwood, Missouri. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his grandma: Linda Ross of Wood River, a half sister: Kati Grindstaff of Brighton, a half brother: Michael Meyer of Wildwood, Missouri, his aunts: Lisa Grindstaff of Godfrey, Illinois, Michelle (Grindstaff) Jones of Kansas, City, many cousins, many other extended family and friends.
Eric formerly lived in Wildwood, Missouri.
In celebration of his life, graveside services will be held at 11am on Wednesday, August 4, 2021, at the columbarium at Wanda Cemetery in South Roxana. A balloon release will immediately follow the graveside services at Mr. Panchos located at Eastgate Plaza in East Alton.