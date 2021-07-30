Alton, IL (62002)

Today

Partly cloudy skies early then becoming cloudy with periods of rain late. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall around a half an inch..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early then becoming cloudy with periods of rain late. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall around a half an inch.