Eric Eugene Harrington, 47, formerly of Hartford, passed away May 19, 2021 at his residence.
Born October 17, 1973 in Alton, he was the son of Joyce Ann (Kaegi) Harrington of Wood River and the late James Allen Harrington.
He had worked as a laborer in construction doing rehab work before becoming medically disabled.
He is survived by his mother; son, Kent Harrington of Wood River; brother, Andrew Harrington of Wood River; and sisters, Laura Sykes of Alton and Micki (Mark) Goodell in California.
Visitation will be from 4-7 pm, Wednesday, May 26, at Marks Mortuary in Wood River where the funeral service will be conducted at 11 am, Thursday.
Burial will follow in Wanda Cemetery in South Roxana.